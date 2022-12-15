Budweiser India launches a series of campaigns for FIFA World Cup

14 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

As a part of their FIFA World Cup campaign, Budweiser India teamed up with Jungle, a Mumbai-based creative production house, to conceptualize and execute the Indian leg of the tunnel stories.

The campaign has kickstarted with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and fashionista Masaba Gupta with more such stories launching soon leading up to the FIFA World Cup finale.

Ankit Kataria, Director at Draftline & Connections talks about the campaign: “With Budweiser, we have always tried to push the envelope when it comes to people that shape culture. We wanted to showcase some really powerful stories & how each of them have faced the odds & the seized every opportunity that came their way. We were looking for a partner who would go the extra mile and bring our tunnel story narrative to life, and Jungle fit right in. A great collaborative effort that has resulted in some powerful stories which we are truly excited about.”

Added Rudra Mawani, the Executive Producer at Jungle: “The tunnel is an analogy to the odds that we all encounter, coupled the uncertainty & doubt, which we rise up against with grit, determination to seize every opportunity. Harnessing the power of visual metaphors, a constant in all of Jungle’s creations we created a unique visual world that represented each artist’s story.”