Britannia launches campaign for new NutriChoice Herbs & Seeds Cookies

26 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Britannia unveils a campaign to launch its new NutriChoice Herbs & Seeds Cookies. The brand film has been conceptualised by Talented, an independent creative agency, and produced by Lucifer Circus, a Mumbai-based production house.

Said Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Industries Limited: “The NutriChoice portfolio has grown over the years by actively responding to changing consumer expectations around healthy snacking. The effort is to identify good-for-you ingredients through the convenience and taste of a cookie. It’s the reason we launched NutriChoice Diabetic Friendly Essentials Oats and Ragi cookies, and more recently cookies with 20% Protein. Our latest cookie launches are NutriChoice Seeds & NutriChoice Herbs – with the power of 5 Seeds & 5 Herbs. Playing up the ingredient story was essential – and I’m glad we found a truly entertaining way.”

Added PG Aditiya – Co Founder & CCO, Talented: “These seeds & herbs haven’t belonged together in a cookie – they’ve been in shampoos, cough drinks and sambar, all independently. It’s for the benefit of you, the consumer that they’ve come together – leaving the baggage of their ‘old jobs’. For your immunity. For your convenience. Shout out to our director – Shayak Roy – whose vision brought this film (and each of its ingredients) to life. I have never relied purely on a director’s instinct as much as I did for this launch.”

Shayak Roy, Director, Lucifer Circus said: “I love the way PG and the team at Talented drafted the script. Casting was key. Each element of the film from inside the biscuit, to each seed and herb was curated with a lot of effort put in by PG and I. We needed to make sure each cast member resonates the bizarre reality we were attempting. Grateful for the freedom team talented allowed me to execute this vision. Rarely does one come across films with so many layers; looking forward to collaborating with master craftsman, PG and the team at talented again.”