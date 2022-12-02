Bombay Design Centre appoints Vikas Tandon as a board advisor

02 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Bombay Design Centre, the design and tech firm, has announced the appointment of Vikas Tandon as a board advisor. An IIM-A alumnus, the musician and tech strategist, Tandon was founder of Indigo Consulting (which was acquired by Leo Burnett in 2012) will play an advisory role supporting Bombay DC leadership in focus areas of strategy, growth and management.

Said Ankur Rander, Founder & CEO of Bombay Design Centre: “Vikas is a leader, an entrepreneur, a culturist and a strategic thinker. He has an enviable body of work and an inimitable width of experience. As we grow and expand, our board is often tasked with taking strategic decisions. We turn to our advisors for perspective, and long-term understanding and to help us navigate chaotic environments. Vikas is coming on board at a juncture where we are trying to set new design and strategic work benchmarks while also defining the organisation’s future roadmap. We firmly believe that with his experience and entrepreneurial zeal, he can help us spot the opportunities, avoid the pitfalls and build a truly global Indian design firm. We are delighted to have him join us and look forward to working with him”.

Commenting on his appointment as an advisor, Tandon said: ”As part of my efforts to stay in touch with the industry and design trends while at Indigo Consulting, I would always look up interesting UX design work and the people behind the work. I discovered Bombay Design Centre during one such recce and was immediately impressed with their refreshing, international-grade design and execution. I got to know Ankur and his team and was further impressed by their larger-than-life passion to “design a better India”.

When Ankur suggested coming on board as an advisor, I saw it as not only an opportunity to stay engaged with the industry I have been a part of since 1998 but also a chance to be a part of a movement to push Indian design and UX standards to a global level and beyond. The Bombay DC team, in my opinion, has the talent, vision and drive to do some amazing things in this space, and I hope I can contribute in some way while helping them build and scale a profitable business”.