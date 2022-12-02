Big B to now endorse Nexus Malls

02 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Nexus Malls, the retail offered of Blackstone Real Estate funds, has announced Amitabh Bachchan as its ‘Happyness Ambassador’.

Said Dalip Sehgal, CEO, Nexus Malls: “We are extremely privileged to welcome Amitabh Bachchan to our Nexus Malls family. He has a remarkable ability to connect with different age groups. We are proud to partner with one of India’s biggest icons to help us deliver Har Din Kuch Naya experiences to our customers.”