BCCI & Mastercard promote women’s cricket

13 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Mastercard and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have jointly launched the #HalkeMeinMattLo (don’t take it casually) campaign as part of their ongoing endeavor to support gender equality on and off the field. The films developed under the campaign depict the journey of top Indian women cricketers Shafali Verma, Harleen Kaur Deol and Renuka Singh, highlighting their struggle, hard work and determination to do well.

Speaking about the campaign, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “India and Australia are among the top teams in world cricket and the contests between these teams have been quite thrilling. Each of their last few games has gone down to the wire and I am sure we will get to witness some top-quality cricketing action in Mumbai as the two teams meet again. We are happy to partner with Mastercard for the campaign, which will bring out the stories of hard work, sacrifices and dedication. We want to encourage young girls to pursue cricket as a passion and a career option.”

Added Julie Nestor, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard: “Mastercard has been striving to make sports more inclusive globally. Cricket is the most celebrated sport in India. We commend the BCCI for its inclusive pay policy and are delighted to actively support women’s cricket as part of the overall sponsorship of the BCCI home series matches. Collaborating with the BCCI to promote women’s cricket is an extension of Mastercard’s larger commitment to address gender biases and encourage women’s participation in sports.”