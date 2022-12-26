BBDO India wins communications mandate of Jack Daniel’s whiskey

26 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey appoints BBDO India as its integrated communications agency for the Indian market. As part of the mandate, BBDO India will be responsible for handling creative strategy and execution for the Indian market and localization of global campaigns, apart from managing social, packaging, retail design and mainline creative functions in India for Jack Daniel’s.

Speaking on the new partnership, Vinay Joshi, Marketing Manager – Indian Subcontinent and Maldives at Brown-Forman said: “We are very excited to partner with BBDO India as our integrated communications agency on Jack Daniel’s for India, which is a very important market for the brand. We are sure BBDO India will add immense value through its energy and creativity and help the brand to build meaningful difference with consumers even more effectively and consolidate its position as the largest selling American whiskey in the country.”

Nikhil Mahajan, Chief Growth Officer, BBDO India added: “We are delighted to be associated with Brown-Forman and are super excited to handle Jack Daniel’s, one of the most iconic brands in the world. The bold and unpretentious values Jack Daniel’s exhibits have always led to great communication over the years and as the brand treads on the growth path in the India market, we look forward to working with the visionary brand team to create more such iconic pieces of content and strategy.”