Bail Kolhu edible oil unveils new campaign

16 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Bail Kolhu the lead product of BL Agro Industries Ltd has launched a campaign for its edible oil brand. The #TruckSloganPlease across Facebook and Instagram pages has been rolled out to engage people and juggle their creative minds by creating funny slogans using the words ‘Bail Kolhu’. These slogans will then be written at the back of the trucks.

Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman, BL Agro, said: “Bail Kolhu brand has nourished the health of families for many decades with its promise of pure quality products. #TruckSloganPlease is an initiative to connect with people and give an opportunity to people with creativity where they can share quirky ideas. We are pleased to receive an incredible response to the campaign and to see such a great level of involvement.”

Richa Khandelwal, Managing Director, Leads Brand Connect, the agency behind conceptualizing this campaign, said, “Launching this campaign was a joint endeavor of our team and the brand. We have always read regular slogans behind the trucks. Nobody cares to come up with new and creative slogans which can catch the eye balls of the people on the road. #TruckSloganPlease was launched with an objective to create an engagement and bring out fun factor amongst the readers, not only on the internet but on the roads as well. The campaign was launched in the form of a contest and the winners were announced recently. The brand selected the most relevant and unique slogans that will be written on the company’s trucks to promote the brand in an innovative way.”