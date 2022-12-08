Baazi Games appoints Himank Tripathi as CCO

08 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Baazi Games, online gaming start-up, appoints Himank Tripathi, as its Chief Communications Officer (CCO) and Spokesperson.

The leadership announcement follows a year of rapid growth, including eighth anniversary of PokerBaazi, announcement of Shahid Kapoor as PokerBaazi’s brand ambassador, onboarding ace poker players Muskan Sethi & Abhishek Goindi as game ambassadors, completion of standalone poker tournament – Greatest of All Tournaments (G.O.A.T) among several other initiatives with an aim to build Poker as a game of skill.

Commenting on the appointment, Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Over the years, Baazi Games has been constantly contributing to nurturing the growth of poker ecosystem and real money gaming sector in India. As we move into the next phase of growth, building and expanding our marketing capabilities is vital. We are pleased to have Himank onboard and his deep knowledge of marketing and communication across industries will be crucial to drive strategic conversations with both, our internal and external stakeholders to further accelerate growth while strengthen our positioning in the industry.”