Ayushmann creates magic for Monginis in new TVC

16 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Monginis, confectionary brands, unveils a new commercial for the Christmas-New Year festive season with a new commercial – continuing the ‘Magic every time’ campaign philosophy.

Featuring brand ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana, the 360-degree campaign, ‘Magic every time’ has been conceived and created by 82.5 Communications.

Qusai Z Khorakiwala, Executive Director, Monginis: “At Monginis we make constant efforts to innovate with our products and services to support the endeavours of our customers. Whether it’s a memorable surprise or a grand celebration, we are always ready to support every Indian to create magic.”

Added Kapil Arora, Co-Chairman and CEO, 82.5 Communications India: “Taking forward the Har pal Magical platform for Monginis, we have a lovely new execution going into the New Year’s, with Ayushmann and Monginis bringing magic to the birthday celebrations of those around them.”