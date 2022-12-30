Ather Energy appoints Pranesh Urs as VP Marketing

30 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Ather Energy, electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Pranesh Urs as Vice President, Marketing to strengthen its leadership team. The appointment will play a crucial role as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said: “We are at an exciting phase of our journey, and I am delighted to welcome Pranesh to lead our marketing efforts into the next phase of growth. While we continue building on the solid brand foundation that we’ve set, Pranesh’s fresh perspective and experience gained across multiple categories will be very valuable in bringing our brand vision to life.”

Added Urs: “I am delighted to join Ather during this exciting period of expansion and brand evolution. E2W is a growing sector in terms of consumer adoption, and opportunities are galore to delight our consumers. Along with the incredibly amazing colleagues at Ather, I look forward to taking the brand to greater heights while creating exciting experiences for our consumers.”