Arré Voice appoints Divya Sharda as Head of Content

08 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Arré Voice, an audio social app based on 30-second voice podcasts (Voicepods) appoints Divya Sharda to lead its content operations and strategy. The voice pods are currently popular in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Said Niyati Merchant, COO and Co-Founder, Arré: “We are happy to welcome Divya to Arré Voice as Head of Content. I am sure her varied experience and forward-thinking approach will go a long way in helping us stay ahead in connecting with audiences and genres of expression & entertainment as we set about establishing a new idiom – the 30-second Voicepod. We firmly believe that audio with its unique ability to be appearance as well as language agnostic will expand the funnel of creators and their creations.”

Added Sharda: “I am very excited to join the Arré Voice team to explore the possibilities and potential that audio streaming spaces present. My endeavour will be to enable women from all walks of life to use the platform to interact, engage and create interesting content. Arré Voice is a young brand that aims to elevate user experience with content as the key mainstay. We would like women creators to leverage the potential of the ‘her’ economy and at the same time provide a safe space for them to create and interact.”