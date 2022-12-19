Ariel rolls out another campaign driving gender equality

19 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Ariel laundry detergent has launched a new campaign for the New Year. It has tried to capture the sentiment of women in its new #CelebrateEqual film. Over the past 7 years, Ariel India has continued to spark conversations around unequal division of household chores and urging more men to share the load.

Ariel has been championing the cause of equality and inclusion since 2015. It has been raising pertinent questions on household equality through its movement #ShareTheLoad and supporting inclusion through its campaign #MakeItPossible. #CelebrateEqual is another effort in this direction furthering the cause of gender equality in households.

Said Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India, and Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G India: “At Ariel, we aspire to build a better world for all of us, a world where everyone sees equal. Over the years, Ariel has brought to light through our campaigns, unconscious bias and conditioning which comes in the way of us achieving an equal world. Even now 61%* of women believe that they do not get to fully enjoy the celebrations because of the unequal burden of household chores. This often goes unnoticed and through #CelebrateEqual we want to help trigger conversations to drive positive change”