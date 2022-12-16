Apis rolls out commercial for its honey brand

By Our Staff

Apis India Limited, manufacturers of food ingredients and natural honey, launches #ShuddhAurSaccha, a campaign to promoting their Honey. The company will also be collaborating with numerous influencers ranging from master chefs to lifestyle influencers, fitness and food bloggers in order to further position Apis Himalaya Honey for its health benefits during this season.

The campaign is driven by Sociapa digital marketing and advertising agency.

Commenting on the campaign, Amit Anand, MD of Apis India Ltd. said: “Consumers have become more aware of their health requirements in the last two years and have been actively going for healthy alternatives. With the coming of winter season, the time of the year when immunity tends to weaken, we are hoping to make parents more aware by promoting this campaign. Apis India has made a reputation for itself in the FMCG sector, thanks to its incredible value proposition, a solid leadership group, and incredibly competent staff. “

Dheeraj Raj, Founder, Sociapa added: “It feels extremely proud and honoured to be a part of the brand. We are extremely hopeful that the audience will very well resonate with the brand’s ideology which is being communicated via #ShuddhAurSaccha.”