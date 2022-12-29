Alniche Lifesciences launches drive for gut health awareness

29 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Alniche Lifesciences, specialty healthcare company, launches the awareness campaign on #GutHealthAwareness across various hospitals. This is in cooperation with key opinion leaders (KOL) to spread awareness and improve the understanding of the patients related to the gastrointestinal issues like Constipation.

December being a constipation awareness month, this campaign highlights the fact that constipation sufferers are concerned about the condition, however very few are willing to discuss it with their immediate family or friends due to the “social taboo”. Most are shy about seeking medical help to solve their problem. There are some sufferers who have never treated constipation and some have resorted to home remedies to treat the condition.

Dr. Anil Verma, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Sarvodya Hospital Ghaziabad said: “People often neglect constipation and delay seeking medical help. By leading a healthy lifestyle, eating right, embracing physical exercises, and having ample water to keep the body hydrated constipation can be avoided.”

Girish Arora, Founder & MD Alniche Lifesciences added: “Due to faulty diet and lifestyle habits, the problem of constipation is rising in India, especially in urban population. We want to create a healthcare ecosystem that enables people to live fuller lives by launching such multipronged education campaigns.”