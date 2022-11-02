Yatish Mehrishi joins Mirchi as CEO

01 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Mirchi, the city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the appointment of Yatish Mehrishi as Chief Executive Officer.

Mehrishi was last with Arvind Fashions as Chief Revenue Officer.

Commenting on the appointment, Vineet Jain, Managing Director, BCCL said: “Over the past 20 years, Mirchi has evolved into a multi-platform, multi-format brand that has a presence across FM, LIVE and digital realms. In line with Mirchi’s new transformational journey, I am confident that Yatish’s return to ENIL will help accelerate our journey of being a digital-first brand. “

Commenting on the new role, Mehrishi added: “I am super excited to be back with ENIL. Mirchi has been the consumers’ go-to for music and entertainment with dominating the audio industry for years and now with its new app Mirchi Plus, it is set to redefine the audio entertainment industry further. With the recent shift in consumer behaviour towards digital, I am looking forward to championing Mirchi’s digital journey and replicating our radio journey’s success.”