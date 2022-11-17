Viacom18 and MTV Staying Alive Foundation roll out campaign

17 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Viacom18 and MTV Staying Alive Foundation are back with Season 2 of television series MTV Nishedh.

Speaking about the campaign, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth & English Entertainment, Viacom18, said: “We believe that doing good is good for business, and that ethos drives our content choices too. The maiden season of MTV Nishedh performed well with a consolidated viewership of over 11 Mn and a growing digital following. We are excited to push the boundaries when it comes to content narratives and to shine the spotlight on topics that might be considered taboo.”

Added Georgia Arnold, Executive Director of MTV Staying Alive Foundation: “I’m excited that we’ll be able to reach even more young people, empowering them to make informed choices about the social and health issues they encounter. With partners like Viacom18, it gives the campaign monumental leverage in terms of reach and engagement.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sarthak Ranade, Managing Director of Janssen India & South Asia, part of the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson said: “Johnson & Johnson continues its fight against TB in India, building on our longstanding work in collaboration with the Government of India, NGOs and other partners. We believe that there is tremendous power in multi-sectorial partnerships to help turn the tide against this devastating disease. Through our partnership with the MTV Staying Alive Foundation on Season 2 of MTV Nishedh, we aim to empower the youth of today to make a real change and champion the cause of a TB-free India.”