Ventes Avenues announces distribution agreement with Adsquare

03 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Ventes Avenues, a mobile media company specialising in mobile performance and mobile audiences, has announced an agreement with Adsquare, the audience and location intelligence company, for the distribution of Adsquare’s data-driven solutions. Under this agreement, Ventes Avenues will become the exclusive distributor of Adsquare’s Footfall Measurement solution to media buyers in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam through the Meta and Google DV360 platforms.

Said Nicolas Mear, General Manager APAC: “As markets have recovered from the global pandemic, brands are now more focused on direct response tactics. Adsquare’s Footfall Measurement is available with major advertising platforms such as Meta or Google Marketing Platform and helps marketers to improve their campaign effectiveness considerably by relying on an independent, 3rd party measurement partner. With their deep understanding of the digital marketing industry, we are very delighted to have Ventes Avenues as our trusted partner while rolling out our innovative measurement technologies to more markets globally.”

Added Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO of Ventes Avenues: “At Ventes Avenues, our relentless focus on constant innovation and establishing industry benchmarks has empowered us to become a leading Mobile AdTech company in India. It is our earnest endeavour to find bespoke technology solutions that are relevant and helpful to advertisers to enhance and optimise their digital campaigns. With Adsquare, advertisers can measure their campaign success beyond traditional KPIs. Analysing foot traffic to relevant stores is an important KPI to measure, as it helps advertisers to optimise their spend. It is also a seamless addition within advertisers’ preferred media buying platforms and therefore actionable immediately without much effort. We are delighted to partner with Adsquare in India, Indonesia and Vietnam and look forward to helping brands connect people and places in a privacy-first world.”