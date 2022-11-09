Vaani Kapoor to promote Lotus Makeup

By Our Staff
Lotus Herbals MakeUp, the vegan makeup brand, has appointed actress Vaani Kapoor as Brand Ambassador. As the face of the brand, Kapoor will appear in a multimedia campaign. During her two-year association with the brand, Vaani will endorse the Lotus Makeup Proedit and Ecostay range of daily usable vegan make-up.
Commenting on the association, Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, said: “We are delighted to have Vaani Kapoor endorse the Lotus makeup brand since she resonates with our brand’s commitment towards clean & non-toxic beauty. We launched Lotus Makeup in 2011 and were the first Indian vegan makeup brand to hit the market. Today’s discerning consumers are eco-conscious and are on the lookout for makeup products that provide safety, efficacy and ethical practices. The high-performance product offerings from Lotus makeup tick all the boxes and appeal to a wide spectrum of consumers who wish to use only natural products for their makeup regime.”