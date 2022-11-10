Times Network elevates Mihir Bhatt as Business Head, Times Influence

10 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Times Network has announced the elevation of Mihir Bhatt as Business Head, Times Influence & Managing Editor, Times Network. In his new capacity, Bhatt will continue to lead the Editorial charge for large scale strategic collaborated content on the Network and grow the Content Solutions Business with overall P&L responsibility of Times Influence – a Strategic Content Thinktank that operates across the Network, developing award winning IPs and Content Solutions.

Said MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network: “Mihir has played a pivotal role in steering strategic content partnerships and Network IPs that have become industry benchmarks today. A dynamic leader with a proven track record, I’m confident Mihir will continue to create unique value propositions for Times Network and our partners.”