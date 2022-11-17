Thomas Cook India unveils new logo

17 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, the travel services company, has unveiled a new logo inspired by the changing environment, renewed energy and excitement that define the company in this new era of travel.

In the new logo, the abbreviation of the brand name, TC, is a younger representation of the brand while retaining its reputation of expertise in travel and travel related solutions.

Said Abraham Alapatt, President & Group Head – Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel: “The pandemic has changed several norms in the travel industry and to keep pace with the changing environment/expectations of customers, we are refreshing the familiar Thomas Cook logo with a stronger, more impactful, digital-friendly identity. Our dynamic new logo embodies our fluid and dynamic personality as we transform continually in line with the rapidly changing travel services industry & reconfirms our continued commitment to customer delight with unmatched travel experiences.”