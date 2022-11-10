Tata Capital unveils brand campaign

By Our Staff

Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, has unveiled its integrated marketing campaign ‘Palak jhapkao, loan paao!’ to promote its various loan offerings. The campaign has a series of short films themed around digital and quick loans offered by Tata Capital.

Speaking about the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Tata Capital, said: “Tata Capital’s latest campaign aims to resonate with our customers’ ever increasing needs for immediate solutions. Quick loans give our customers the opportunity to fulfil their needs for loans simply and swiftly. This campaign reinforces our customers belief that they can always #CountOnUs to fulfill their aspirations.”

Added Ritika Grover, Director, Viscomm Communications: “We live in a time of instant and urgent! The campaign line “Palak Jhapkao, Loan Pao” captures the spirit of quick loans offered by Tata Capital. In the films, the protagonist’s real and urgent needs combined with the play of slow motion versus real time action is what we hope makes them attention grabbing. Our young team led by director Shachi Malhotra explored techniques to make the films creatively and visually unique.”