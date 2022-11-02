Swiggy unveils brand icon Gulab Jamun uncle in new campaign

02 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Swiggy, the food delivery app, released a short video ad to celebrate its Gulab Jamun Uncle. This follows Swiggy’s recent campaign ‘Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?’ through OOH, front-page print ads across metros and on social media. Created by Talented advertising agency, WITASA is a User-generated content (UGC) marketing campaign.

The new 18-minute video announced winners to last week’s campaign. There are 10 winners in all who will take home Rs. 1 lakh Swiggy money. Who made the cut? Find out here:

Said Ashish Lingameni, Head – Brand, Product Marketing and Sustainability at Swiggy: “Among our many objectives with WITASA, the biggest was conversations, share of Voice and engagement. Which this campaign has fulfilled beyond expectations. There’s also science to this madness. Swiggy food delivery, Instamart and Genie are all top of mind through just one campaign and that’s what defines the success of this campaign.”

Added PG Aditiya, CCO and Co-founder, Talented: “No other brand could have done this campaign. It took a brand that had immense existing brand love, woven into our cities’ cultural fabric & with tons of personal memories for each user to qualify for something as absurd as this campaign. To us, WITASA is design-thinking & culture-marketing at its best. It also proved that Gen-Z has longer attention spans than we think. You, me, all of us – we all became Swiggy’s ad agency for a whole week. And while we’ve (kinda) answered the burning question… we won’t blame you for not being convinced. Maybe we’ll never know why it was a Swiggy ad. But as long as we keep thinking about it, we’re answering our own question.”