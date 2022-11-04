Sourav Ganguly to be brand ambassador of Actyv.ai

By Our Staff

Actyv.ai, a category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has signed up Sourav Ganguly as their brand ambassador. With this, Actyv.ai has two legendary cricketers endorsing the brand – Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly.

Commenting on this, Founder and Global CEO of Actyv.ai, Raghu Subramanian, said: “Sourav Ganguly is one of the most successful and greatest cricket captains that India has seen. He is known for nurturing talent and being fearless in decision-making. Dada personifies inspirational leadership and an unflinching commitment to win. We are inspired to imbibe these attributes as we grow actyv.ai to be a built-to-last company, recognized for its leadership, commitment and dependability. He further added, “In the last few months, we have seen huge traction for actyv.ai with Sunil Gavaskar as our brand ambassador and we intend to strengthen the advantage with another brand ambassador, Sourav Ganguly. We are excited to have him as part of the actyv.ai family”.

Added Yash Daga, Director of KPRD Fiberboard Advertising: “Sourav Ganguly’s values, both as a cricketer and a leader, are recognized and appreciated by people across the world. actyv.ai is a category creator, transforming the B2B supply chain ecosystem with their embedded offerings. We take pride in bringing together actyv.ai and Dada.”