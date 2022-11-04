Sony Sab bolsters brand and content strategy

04 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Sony Sab has launched a campaign to mark a new chapter in its journey as a channel and brand. The channel aims to strengthen its emotional connection with its viewers through a philosophy based on the understanding that “Jo roz choti khushiya dete hai, wohi rishtey toh bade hote hai.”

Said Neeraj Vyas, Business Head, Sony Sab, Pal, and Sony Max Movie Cluster: “Sony Sab is entering a new phase as the brand is undergoing metamorphosis with its content and brand strategy. We are looking for stories and insights from the daily lives of people. As creators we are constantly looking for new themes and new insights that reflect on the trends and what people are going through, staying ahead with consumers and their changing lives. The recently launched brand films will further help us cement our positioning as a brand that goes beyond just providing entertainment and helps us connect emotionally with our audiences on a much deeper level. As a channel we are forward-looking, catering to the diverse needs of the family and yet at the same time bringing them together.”

Added Vaishali Sharma, Marketing & Communications Head, Sony Sab, Pal and Sony Max Movie Cluster: “In today’s complex world we understand the meaning of using the insights of what relationship means to our viewers and we have mined a very powerful insight which helped us develop this campaign. The objective of the brand campaign is to strengthen our relationship with our consumers and to express how the brand interweaves itself into the life and emotions of people. The campaign is one such initiative in the journey of evolution for Sony Sab, and while content continues to make an impact, at a brand level we will continue to engage with people keeping this ethos in mind.” The campaign kicked off yesterday, November 3.