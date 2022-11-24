Sony bags rights for Bangla 2022

By Our Staff

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has bagged the exclusive television rights to broadcast the India tour of Bangladesh 2022 (Men’s Cricket).

Said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “It gives us immense pleasure to present fans with Team India’s final series before ending a successful year of cricket. India’s overseas record under the leadership of Rohit Sharma has been remarkable, and we hope to witness the same success in Bangladesh. With this series, we aim to continue providing fans with non-stop cricket action.”

Added Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, Bangladesh Cricket Board: “We are happy to note that Sony Sports Network has acquired the broadcast rights for India’s tour of Bangladesh 2022. Sony Sports Network is among the industry leaders, and I am sure the broadcast quality and standards will be befitting of a much-anticipated series like this one.”