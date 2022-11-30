Shemaroo crosses 60

29 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Shemaroo has played a huge part in providing entertainment, especially to folks in South Mumbai. In the days of the video cassettes – the 1980s and 1990s, the Shemaroo pickup-and-drop person was always welcome for our weekend fill of entertainment. Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd is now celebrating 60 years.

Speaking on the milestone, Shemaroo CEO Hiren Gada said: “Sixty years in the entertainment industry is a watershed moment for us and we are grateful to all our customers who have consistently showered us with love. Through our innovative and agile approach. we will continue to enhance the experience of entertainment consumption in India by providing tremendous value to our customers.”

Talking about the exciting road ahead, Arghya Chakravarty, COO, Shemaroo, added: “Shemaroo’s legacy and trust is built upon the ability to embrace change and entertain India in the most innovative ways. We are set to embark upon the new path by taking giant strides in the consumer facing market with a seasoned team of professionals and ever-increasing arsenal of impressive content.”