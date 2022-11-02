ShareChat appoints Gaurav Jain as Head of Emerging Business

01 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

ShareChat, social media and social networking service, developed by Bengaluru-based Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd., has appointed Gaurav Jain as Head of Emerging Business to lead its monetisation efforts. At ShareChat, Jain will focus on reaching mid-market and SMB clients and head the independent agency network in India.

Welcoming Jain, Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Co-founder of ShareChat and Moj, said: “We are happy to have Gaurav on board with us to lead monetization of emerging businesses for ShareChat. As longtail merchants and MSMEs are transitioning to digital advertising, ShareChat and Moj are the foremost platforms to reach the Bharat audience. In the past year, we have developed several services and offerings tailored for brands keen to engage with their audience based in the regional markets. We are creating customizable hyperlocal advertising solutions that allow business owners to target customers in their preferred local languages with affordable price points and high ROI opportunities. Gaurav’s rich experience and expertise in growing mid-market segments will surely help us in achieving leadership in local markets.”