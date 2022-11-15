SBI Life launches digital video to support education

15 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

On Children’s Day, SBI Life released a digital video showcasing the importance of education in nurturing children to dream big. The company released a video of Mishti, an underprivileged child aspiring to be an astronaut, under its digital property #DilBacchaTohSabAcha. SBI Life has joined hands with Udayan, a non-profit organisation, to support education and holistic development of children belonging to leprosy affected families.

Speaking about the campaign, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance said: “While there have been advances in all spheres of medical sciences, leprosy continues to be a public health challenge across the country. This apart, individuals affected with leprosy and their families are subjected to societal discrimination as leprosy is still associated with a social stigma. It is heart-wrenching to see the families of the affected suffer, especially the children who are not accepted in mainstream society. We believe education is a tool which can give the children an equal chance to live a normal life in mainstream society. Through our children’s day digital property, #DilBacchaTohSabAcha, we aim to highlight the importance of education in nurturing the young minds and our collaboration with Udayan, a non-profit organisation, to promote holistic development amongst the children belonging to leprosy affected families. The digital video through the story of Mishti; aims to emphasize on how education can help overcome social mind blocks, to help children dream big and spread their wings.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sahil Shah, Managing Partner, WATConsult, added: “Dentsu has always worked on campaigns that bring about a positive change, and this year’s SBI Life’s Children’s Day campaign does just that. It has been planned to address the social stigma which is attached to people who are a part of the leprosy community. SBI Life’s #DilBacchaTohSabAccha campaign throws light on how every child’s dream needs utmost support from our end. In support of the big and small dreams of all these little powerhouses, it asks one simple question “Bade hokar kya banoge?” And to bring out the true essence of our thought, we have tried to show the regular life and dreams of the kids from Udayan, who have larger-than-life dreams, and we reaffirm their faith with our belief.”