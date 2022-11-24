Sania Mirza promotes Centuary Mattress

24 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Centuary Mattress has launched new campaign with brand ambassador Sania Mirza. The campaign is targeted at the millennials and the elderly.

Commenting on the campaign, Uttam Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Mattress, said: “The latest campaign with Sania Mirza is a fun take on the sleeping habits of millennials in the form of a musical; with Sania highlighting the importance of prioritizing sleep on a good certified mattress. Sleeables by Centuary comes with up to 10 years of warranty and CertiPUR – US certified foam and is available exclusively across leading online platforms.”

Added Richa Puri, Associate Vice President – Client Servicing, Pad Agency: “Our brand ambassador Sania Mirza understands the importance of good sleep to achieve great health and how it can be a source of positive energy for millennials to achieve their goals. We are delighted to have her as the force of motivation for the upcoming generation in this new campaign.”