Sandhya Devanathan to occupy Facebook hotseat in India, as Meta India boss

18 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Meta, formerly Facebook, has announced the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as Vice President of Meta India. Devanathan will focus on business and revenue priorities as also supporting the “long-term growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India”. And perhaps also a watch on the socio/geo-political realities that concern Meta.

She will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC and will be a part of the APAC leadership team. She will move back to India to lead the India org and strategy.

On the appointment, Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer, Meta said: “India is at the forefront of digital adoption and Meta has launched many of our top products, such as Reels and Business Messaging, in India first. We are proud to have recently launched JioMart on WhatsApp, which is our first end-to-end shopping experience in India. I’m pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta’s continued growth in India.”