Salman Khan promotes Somany Ceramics

16 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Somany Ceramics has launched a brand campaign ‘Zameen Se Judey’ with brand ambassador Salman Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Minal Somany, Brand Custodian, Somany Ceramics said: “Somany’s TVC empowers our brand, bridges luxury with a strong legacy and portrays simplicity, just like pioneer Indian actor, Salman Khan. Through our campaign ‘Zameen se Judey’ we aim to offer our customers affordable products with innovative designs to add glitz and glam to their homes. Further, she added, we will continue to produce contemporary products meeting international quality standards aligned with our customer’s demand.”