Saif & Kareena feature in Pepperfry meme campaign

04 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Posterscope, the location based marketing specialist, location specialist agency from Dentsu India, has launched its latest OOH (out-of-home) campaign for Pepperfry. Titled, ‘A meme perfect experience’, the campaign is India’s first memevertisement on OOH. The campaign has turned brand ambassadors, Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan into memes on OOH.

Speaking on the campaign, Naveen Murali, Head of Marketing, Pepperfry said: “With Diwali right around the corner, we are back to opening up our homes to celebrations and hence, also setting up or upgrading our homes for this occasion. What Pepperfry offers is what the consumer of today seeks in their furniture shopping experience – the true omnichannel shopping experience. It offers the convenience of online shopping with endless choices and the possibility to experience the ones they wish to, up close at the walk-in studios. Outdoor as a medium needed to be treated differently and once the campaign creative was locked, Posterscope helped in crafting a perfect outdoor plan to break the clutter with innovative thinking and creative execution, backed by location-based intelligence.”

Imtiyaz Vilatra, MD, Posterscope India added: “We got an opportunity to create INDIA’s FIRST OOH Meme campaign and left no stone unturned to create a high-impact campaign for the brand. The idea here remains to create buzz and drive talkability. With Diwali being a highly cluttered environment in OOH space, this MEME campaign truly broke that and made us stand out in minds of TG.”