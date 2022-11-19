Rishabh Pant promotes Noise smartwatch

18 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Noise, lifestyle tech brand, released a brand new campaign series, featuring brand ambassador Rishabh Pant. The digital ad, that will be aired on Prime during the New Zealand series, aims to focus on Noise’s own advanced calling feature – Tru SyncTM – that helps smartwatch users connect effortlessly and quickly.

Said Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said on the launch of the new campaign: “We at Noise have always strived towards creating a brand that resonates with the young Indian audience. Keeping this spirit alive, our brand campaign with Rishabh Pant echoes our mission to be young India’s pulse keeper. With new-age India keen on uninterrupted experiences, our Tru SyncTM technology in the new campaign series, offers just that. We are confident that our young audience will identify with the campaign while they indulge in the upcoming cricket series.”