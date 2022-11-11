Reverie Language Technologies launches campaign

11 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Reverie Language Technologies, a language technology service start-up, has launched a video campaign to raise awareness about India’s digital language divide. Reverie is bridging this gap with its state-of-the-art technology, powered by AI and ML, by providing all 22 official Indian languages with a presence on the Internet.

Said Vivekananda Pani, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Reverie Language Technologies: “The video campaign is our humble effort to bring out that while the growth of the Indian Internet rides on our Indian-language literate digital citizens, the kind of Internet they deserve is a far cry. If we view the larger picture, the citizens are either categorized as browsers or ones that depend on OTP or QR verification, depriving them of the seamless Internet that English-literate citizens experience. Despite the massive strides India has made in the digital world, our native language literate citizens are still struggling to bridge the digital language divide and reap the benefits of the Internet and all it has to offer. Significant changes will not occur if languages on the Internet are not implemented through India-owned standards for our native languages. Through our campaign, we hope to build an equitable Internet for India.”