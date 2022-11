RBI & Bajaj Finance launch drive against cybercrimes

21 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

As a part of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Nationwide Intensive Awareness Campaign, Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited, is organising a series of public awareness and outreach programmes across Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab, this month. The awareness sessions will be conducted in different schools and colleges, manufacturing plants and auto union premises.

Notes a communique: “As a part of the month-long awareness programme, Bajaj Finance will be organising several workshops to help spread awareness amongst a targeted mix of public including auto union members, manufacturing plant workers, students, teachers and staffs of various schools and colleges.”