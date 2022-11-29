PVR Cinemas turns 25

28 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

PVR Cinemas has launched a new digital campaign – There is something about PVR! – as a part of its 25-year celebrations.

Said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited: “PVR has something that makes it unique for each one of us, making it the most preferred movie going destination for the audience. We wanted to connect with the masses to know how PVR is special for them. There is one thing that has stayed constant, it is our focus on the customer and the experience and emotions that they go through inside our cinemas. PVR assigns a lot of value to consumer insights and perceptions, while working on our marketing strategies. This campaign observes the patrons and the million experiences while stating “There is something about PVR’’. We are delighted with the response we have received on this campaign.”