Puretech Digital bags mandate of DSP Mutual Fund

11 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Puretech Digital, the full-service digital agency based in Mumbai, has bagged the performance marketing mandate of DSP Mutual Fund. The agency will be handling digital media planning along with performance marketing for the brand. Additionally, the agency will focus on crafting effective and innovative solutions to amplify the growth and reach for the brand.

Speaking on the new client win Kamaljit Saini, Senior Vice President, Puretech Digital said: “We are incredibly delighted to be associated with the DSP Mutual Fund Team. With our performance marketing abilities and strong data-driven approach, we look forward to creating new benchmarks in growth together.”

Commenting on the association Manish Rathi, Vice President – Digital Business, DSP Mutual Fund added: “We believe Puretech Digital has strong expertise in the Digital Marketing space, and we are already seeing some promising early results. This association will help us innovate and creatively meet our business growth plans.”