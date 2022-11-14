Prime Video announces immersive cricket experience for India-NZ tour

14 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Amazon Prime Video, or Prime Video, has announced special programming for the India-New Zealand men’s cricket series starting November 18. As a part of a multi-year partnership, international men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across all formats – will be available exclusively on Prime Video India.

Talking about the upcoming series, Sushant Sreeram, director – SVOD business, Prime Video, India said: “There are many things that are heterogeneous about the delightfully diverse India when it comes to entertainment – be it choice of language, genres of shows and movies, devices that customers prefer watching their favourite entertainment on, and so much more. But there is one absolute unifier that everyone across the country is unanimously passionate about, and that’s cricket! With our slate of compelling shows and movies over the last 6 years, we have strived to super-serve our customers, and they have emphatically picked Prime Video as their most loved entertainment destination. Now with live cricket, made immersive and accessible with multi-language feeds, fantastic studio programming and a superb set of commentators to take us through the series, we are confident we are not just going to deliver on a superior experience for the legions of cricket fans in the country, but make Prime Video that much more exciting, delightful and the first choice of entertainment for everyone.”