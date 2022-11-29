Prasanth Kumar is President of AAAI

28 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Prasanth Kumar, CEO – South Asia of GroupM, was elected President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2022-23. Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India, was unanimously elected Vice President of the Association.

Other elected members of the Board in alphabetical order are:

:: Vishandas Hardasani: Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt Ltd

:: Kunal Lalani: Crayons Advertising Pvt Ltd

:: Rohan Mehta: Kinnect Pvt Ltd

:: Chandramouli Muthu: Maitri Advertising Works Pvt Ltd, Kochi

:: Sridhar Ramasubramanian: Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd

:: Shashidhar Sinha: Initiative Media India Pvt Ltd

:: K Srinivas: Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad

:: Vivek Srivastava: Innocean Worldwide Communications Pvt Ltd

Immediate Past President, Anupriya Acharya will be ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2022-23.

On this occasion, Kumar said: “I’m extremely honoured to be elected President of this prestigious association. Advertising is, in my opinion, a dynamic and idea-driven industry. Collaboration with industry organizations will allow us to shape the industry in a progressive way that benefits everybody. I look forward to building synergies with like-minded people and organisations and I believe that we will be able to achieve our goals if we work together. As always, I expect lots of support from my peers and colleagues within AAAI as well as from the broader ecosystem as well.”

PK, as he is popularly called, is a GroupM veteran with over 25 years of experience having worked across the industry. He has worked at Pepsi, The Hindu, The Media Edge and McCann Erickson before joining GroupM. He has also been Vice President of AAAI from 2020-22.

Added outgoing President Anupriya Acharya: “It has been a privilege to hold the office of President and take on the responsibilities that come with it for the last two years. We transitioned AAAI from a Society to a Section 8 Company, returned with our key events as the nation moved out of covid restrictions, relaunched the iconic Goafest and Abbys in partnership with The One Show, refreshed the AAAI logo in step with the times. But most importantly, we furthered our agenda on inclusion as we partnered with UN Women backed Unstereotype Alliance and brought more digital agencies into the fold and continued strong partnerships with other industry bodies. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Board members for giving their energy, expertise, and time when most needed. I would also like to congratulate Prasanth Kumar on his election as President. He has been a key member of the Indian media and advertising industry for a long time. I’m sure he will take the Association from strength to strength.”