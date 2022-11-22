Pitchfork partners with SBICap for PR

22 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

SBICap Ventures Limited (SVL), the alternative asset management subsidiary of SBI Capital Markets Limited, has appointed Pitchfork Partners as its strategic communication counsel. The agency will holistically work towards strengthening the brand’s position as India’s fastest-growing asset manager companies.

Said Anjana Seshadri, Vice President, Neev Fund: “We are excited about our collaboration with Pitchfork Partners. Our long-standing association with the company has propelled us to expand our horizons and dive even deeper in the brand’s communication with the media. With Pitchfork’s guidance and expertise, we hope to foster a better positioning of SBICap Ventures as a whole.”

Added Jaideep Shergill, Co-founder, Pitchfork Partners: “We are happy to announce this partnership. Given SBICAP Venture’s current positioning in the market, it has out to become one of India’s largest asset management companies. We are privileged to partner with them and build on their credibility.”