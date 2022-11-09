Oktobuzz wins Westside mandate

08 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Mumbai-based digital communications agency Oktobuzz has won the digital marketing mandate of Westside store. The agency will be responsible for managing the social media handles and campaigns of the fashion brand from the house of the Tata Group.

Regarding the partnership with Oktobuzz, Umashan Naidoo, Head-Customer and Beauty, Trent Limited, said: “Westside has already established itself as one of the leading fashion retail brands in the country. As we grow our presence across the country, we also want to leverage Digital in the most constructive way and thereby make Westside the brand of choice for consumers aspiring for efficient and accessible fashion. Oktobuzz’s robust understanding of the market and digital ecosystem made the mark for us.”

Added Hemal Majithia, CEO and Founder, Oktobuzz: “We are extremely delighted to partner with Westside in this phase of hyper-growth, especially harnessing the power of digital. We are aligned with the brand’s ambitious vision of being at the forefront of fashion and intend to convert data-led insights into clutter-breaking creative solutions that not only pushes creative boundaries but also impacts business positively.”