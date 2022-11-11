Neeraj Chopra teams up with Switzerland Tourism

11 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Switzerland Tourism has appointed Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra as the ‘Friendship Ambassador’. In his new role, Chopra will showcase and promote the adventurous, sporty, and stunning outdoors of Switzerland to Indian travellers.

Said Misha Gambetta, Director -India, Switzerland Tourism:”India is a very important long-haul market for us! And it’s great to have a friendship ambassador from India representing Switzerland. Neeraj is an Indian icon and a very outdoorsy person, and he will be the perfect person to showcase the sporty and outdoor side of Switzerland as well as allow us to promote lesser-known sides of the country. We look forward to working towards a successful campaign with him.”

Added Ritu Sharma, Deputy Director of Switzerland Tourism: “Switzerland Tourism sees great potential in attracting different kinds of visitors and the outdoor segment is a particularly interesting space from an India perspective post Covid. More and more Indians are realizing the importance of enjoying the outdoors and of being active. Through our association with Neeraj Chopra, we hope to tap into that opportunity. We will be closely working with Neeraj to promote Switzerland through his eyes as a sportsperson who loves the outdoors. Switzerland has everything a tourist looks for during a holiday — fresh air, beautiful mountains, untouched nature, unique cities and monuments and an amazingly efficient public travel system but it is also a perfect destination to enjoy some activities in nature There are different levels of hiking and biking, water sports or even action-packed activities like river rafting and skydiving and snow sports in winters, so Neeraj will have a lot to choose from as our Friendship Ambassador!”