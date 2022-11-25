Mullen Lintas bags mandate for Saffola Honey & Soya

25 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Mullen Lintas Mumbai has bagged the creative mandate for Marico’s Saffola Honey and Saffola Soya, following a multi-agency pitch. The agency already handles the creative duties of Saffola Gold, Saffola Oats (Masala & Plain) and Saffola Oodles, thus expanding the portfolio.

Speaking of the win by the agency, Hari Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Mullen Lintas said: “Forgive the pun but this win is too sweet! It was a really exciting challenge that was posed by the marketing brief, to create a distinct brand narrative in a category that has seen the dominance of one brand. We were able to define the business objective and the problem definition sharply and then we went on to identify consumer insights that were rooted in some category/product truths which could help build a new narrative in a category where the purchase decision is almost habitual or routine. We look forward to partnering Marico in building a distinct brand space for Saffola Honey & Soya.”

A Marico spokesperson added: “We see tremendous potential to build scale in the healthy foods category. We are committed to deliver ‘better for you’ differentiated offering to our consumers under our brand Saffola. With our partners Mullen Lintas, we are looking forward to create new benchmarks in this exciting category.”