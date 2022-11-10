MTV launches new season of MTV Splitsvilla

10 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

MTV, the youth-centric entertainment television channel, , launches the new season of its marquee show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’. The 14th season of MTV Splitsvilla X4, co-powered by Wildstone Deos and Perfumes and ONN…Total Comfort, is all set to go on air from 12th November on MTV and Voot.

Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani will be hosting the show.

Speaking on amping up the content portfolio with its marquee property, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said: “MTV continues to spearhead youth entertainment in India with its repertoire of in-vogue content that evolves with its target audience. On the heels of successful franchises like MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa and MTV Hustle 2.0, we’re set to launch the latest season of our tentpole show, MTV Splitsvilla X4. We’re sure the new season will be loved by all fans, old and new.”