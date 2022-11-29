MSD Pharmaceuticals spreads awareness about HPV infection

28 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

MSD Pharmaceuticals has launched a campaign to spread awareness about the human papillomavirus (HPV) that can lead to cancers. The film is conceptualised by Schbang, a Mumbai-headquartered integrated solutions agency.

Said Anushka Gandhi, Creative Lead, Schbang: “A creative device for this particular campaign that spoke to me, quite literally, was spoken word. This poetic medium powerfully offers insight into the pulse and fabric of society, sociocultural issues which is why it felt fitting to leverage this narrative style for a stigmatized topic to aid awareness. With some audio-visual drama, a fresh visual treatment, dynamic art, and some bold performances by the cast, we got an elevated portrayal of this piece brought to life by Schbang Motion Pictures.