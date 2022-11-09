Meta holds ‘Creator Day’

08 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Meta (formerly Facebook) highlighted its commitment to creators in Delhi and across the country, by organising its first ‘Creator Day’.

‘Creator Day’ is Meta’s annual flagship event to celebrate creators, and provides an opportunity for them to create, collaborate and learn from each other. The 2022 version of the event took place across five cities – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi being the city for the event finale.

Said Manish Chopra, Director & Head of Partnerships for Facebook India (Meta): “Young people across India, and what some call Bharat, are expressing themselves on Reels and being discovered by audiences across the country. They’re becoming the new generation of creators, with a national following, in the process shaping culture and influencing trends. For this reason, we believe a key pillar of India’s new economy is going to be built and fuelled by creators. And with Reels, everyone has a stage to be a global icon of tomorrow.”

Actor Varun Dhawan added: “It’s impressive the way young people are showcasing their talent on reels, and how they’re breaking through everyday, every moment. Being authentic and keep experimenting – is the advice I can offer creators. From ‘Student of the Year’ to the upcoming ‘Bhediya’, these are two principles I’ve lived by and maybe that’s something you could follow too. I wish you the best in finding your own path, and being advocates for your collective success. I’m glad Meta’s providing you with opportunities like Creator Day, and I’m happy I got to be a part of it too.”