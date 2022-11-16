Marico launches special Parachute packs as tribute to farmers

16 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Marico Limited’s flagship initiative – Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation launched a multi-pronged campaign to pay tribute to India’s farming communities by celebrating their spirit of growth.

Speaking on the campaign, Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, said: “Marico has always believed in rearing brands with purpose as our core strategy. This campaign, under Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation is dedicated to the country’s farmers. The unique limited-edition packs will act as a platform to acknowledge their consistent contribution to the society and give a glimpse of their life to the people. The objective is to appreciate and highlight how every farmer rises above their circumstances to feed the people. Our brands have always led the way with authenticity, this campaign is yet another way to create deeper connections in the communities to understand and support them at the ground level. Thus, trying to make a difference in their lives significantly”

Added Rohit Devgun – ECD Team @ WPP added: “The Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation campaign is dedicated to our nation’s farmers. The film is a tribute to the ones who form the backbone of our agriculture-oriented economy. It tells you the untold story of those who rise above their circumstances every day and work hard towards feeding a growing nation. The special limited-edition pack design with real farmer stories serves as a platform to highlight their ongoing contributions to society and provide a window into their lives for us.”