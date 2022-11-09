Manoj Bajpayee stars in brand film for ManipalCigna Health Insurance

By Our Staff

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited has launched a new brand film ‘Health Ki Keemat’ starring its brand ambassador Manoj Bajpayee. Through this brand film, ManipalCigna aims to reach out to potential buyers, seek deeper penetration into the market, and highlight the value propositions people can expect when buying health insurance from the expert. The film emphasizes the significance of ‘Expert Ki Suno, Sahi Chuno’ and highlights the importance of seeking an expert to simplify the choice, help choose the right health insurance plan to suit unique health needs, and to easily access quality healthcare.

Speaking on the new brand film, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance said: “Our new brand film leverages the insight that while health insurance has today moved from a ‘grudge’ purchase to a ‘nudge’ purchase, there exists a knowledge gap and limited product understanding. We believe Health is priceless, and people who value their and their family’s health will trust an expert. Based on this insight, we have designed the new film, ‘Health Ki Keemat’. The story builds on the ‘real moments of health recovery’ to drive brand connect and affinity. We have a new brand tagline, ‘Expert Ki Suno, Sahi Chuno’ to assure consumers that now they can count on the health insurance expert, ManipalCigna who understands the value of health and knows best how to protect it “

Speaking on the new brand film, Parixit Bhattacharya, Managing Partner-Creative, TBWA India added: “We are delighted to partner ManipalCigna again, especially at this exciting juncture for the brand. The Health Ki Keemat brand film spotlights the need to choose an expert while considering health insurance. After all, what’s invaluable can only be trusted with experts. During the process of creating this film, we discovered that people who demanded the most out of their health insurance, preferred someone with the right expertise. This is a massive advantage for the business and speaks to the great values of the brand. So when Manoj Bajpai says “Jo health ki keemat jaante hain woh ManipalCigna Health Insurance ko maante hain”, he is speaking the truth.”