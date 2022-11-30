Maa Group launches Academy

29 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Bengaluru-based Maa Group is set to launch the Maa Academy. Maa Academy will offer short term industry focused programs in Digital marketing, Brand Management, Animation and Multimedia as well as Copywriting. These programmes, notes a communique, are classroom-based, and are conceptualised and designed to help students launch their careers in marketing communications.

Said Paul Woolmington, CEO – Canvas Worldwide, and a member of the BOA of Maa Academy: “There is a growing demand for skilled digital marketers, but the available talent pool is small. Most students are extremely well versed in the theory of Digital Marketing but there is a disconnect when it comes to practising what you have learnt. This program aims to develop a job-ready talent pool ready to face the demands of current day job requirements.”

Added Akshhar Peerbhoyy, Director, Maa Group: “With hands-on expertise in the marketing space spanning over 6 decades, we have developed a strong understanding about what skills and savvy is required to excel in the field. Although theory in Digital Marketing is crucial, we give our curriculum a competitive edge by hiring experts in the field as faculty to bridge the gap between theory and practice. Since most of the courses in the market today are online, our research led us to believe that this has created certain gaps in practical understanding and applications of Digital marketing. With this in mind, we developed a customised curriculum that is hands-on and delivered in a physical classroom setting.”