Luminary podcast network launches in India

23 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Luminary, the US-based subscription podcast network, announced its official launch in India, with a content slate for global South Asians. The network is launching two new shows: Konkona Sen Sharma-hosted Barefoot Boys based on India soccer win against the British in 1911, and How I Masaba helmed by Masaba Gupta in conversation with women on business, art, culture and more. Luminary has also partnered with Times Bridge to scale and expand its reach in India.

Commenting on the market entry, Rishi Malhotra, Luminary CEO said: “India is an important growth market for podcasting, storytelling, and Luminary. Our shows truly blur the lines between podcast and art, and we’re excited to bring this unique approach into one of the world’s most rich and dynamic cultures. There are endless stories to uncover in India, and we look forward to telling them through a premium, subscription-based model that entertains and elevates.”

Added Viral Jani, EVP & India Country Head, Times Bridge: “Luminary’s entry in the Indian market coincides with the exceptional growth in audio consumption across the country in recent years. With its vibrant cultural and demographic diversity, India is now the world’s third-largest podcast market, after China and the United States, where consumers are increasingly turning to high-quality audio experiences for entertainment, self-improvement, and awareness. We are delighted that Luminary is bringing its premium audio experience with Indian original shows to India’s thriving podcast market and are committed to furthering its mission of revolutionizing the non-music audio entertainment space in the country.”